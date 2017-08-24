Madhuri Dixit to produce Marathi family entertainer due to release in 2018

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is gearing up for her new journey as a producer. She will back a Marathi film, which is yet to be titled.

The "family entertainer" will be directed by Swapnaneel Jayakar, and produced under Madhuri's RnM Moving Pictures banner, which has already come up with e-learning and DTH content, read a statement.

"We at RnM Moving Pictures are very excited to step into this new role and start working on the project. It's a family entertainer and we have a lovely team on board. I am looking forward to starting the shooting process soon," Madhuri said.

The film, written by Yogesh Vinayak Joshi, is expected to be released next year. It will roll out by the end of this year in Mumbai, reportsMumbai Mirror. "I'm excited to start work on my debut production... Over the years, the Marathi film industry has evolved a lot," she told the daily.

In the past, Madhuri Dixit has been offered parts in more than one Marathi film, such as the remake of Shyamchi Aai, which won a National Film Award in the Best Feature Film category.

Meanwhile, actress Priyanka Chopra is executive producing a comedy series about Madhuri's life for US network ABC.

With inputs from IANS