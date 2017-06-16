Madhuri Dixit or Aishwarya Rai to play Nargis in Raat Aur Din remake?

There were actresses, and there are actresses, and then there was Nargis [Dutt]. Considered one of the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema, Nargis has appeared in numerous films which won commercial as well as critical acclaim. She was one of the most sought-after actresses in the 1940s through the 1960s. One of her later films, Raat Aur Din, which released in 1967 is a true testament to her acting prowess and quality.

Now there are speculations that a remake of this masterpiece is being made. According to SpotboyE's report, director-duo Abbas Mastan will be directing the film. Reportedly, they feel that ex Miss World and global diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would be the best option to play the yesteryear's legendary actress.

The production house, though, had a different choice for the role. They had zeroed in on 'Dhak Dhak' star Madhuri Dixit Nene. But there is conjecture alluding that it was Abbas-Mastan's pick that got selected.

It will be interesting to see these modern-day actresses (Aishwarya or Madhuri, whoever gets the role) enact the role of a 19th century star.

After marrying Sunil Dutt in 1958, Nargis stepped aside from the acting scene and gave her full time to her family and children. Raat Aur Din, which released in 1967, was her last film as an actress, and it won her rave reviews, accolades and appreciation. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress and was in fact the first ever female actor to win it; 1968 was the year that this category was instated.

Raat Aur Din is a story about a married woman named Varuna, who suffers from multiple personality disorder. By day, she is a typical Indian homemaker, but at night she walks the streets of Calcutta, listens to loud music and dances in club, and calls herself Peggy. Nargis' performance in the film was widely appreciated.

It has been called a cult film, and the remake will need a promising actress who can act and look like Nargis did.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen at the 70th Cannes film festival this year, where she blew the minds of millions of spectators with her fashion statements. On the film front, her last appearance was in 2016 in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Madhuri Dixit Nene, apart from her reality show appearance as a judge, was last seen in Soumik Sen's Gulaab Gang (2014), where she shared screen with her once-rival Juhi Chawla.

As far as the final cast of the Raat Aur Din remake is considered, no official announcements have been made yet.