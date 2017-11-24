Madhavan to play controversial ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in trilingual biopic

R Madhavan is all set to appear in an ambitious film inspired by the life of controversial rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. The Times of India reports that he trilingual movie is expected to be released in Tamil, Hindi and English.

While speaking about this adventurous project, Madhavan admitted that he is even taking advice from his Rang De Basanti co-star Aamir Khan to prepare for the role. Amir has always been known for his off the track looks in most of his movies.

“The prep is taking me through different age groups, shapes and sizes. I have to put on weight to play the character in his older days, and I consulted Aamir for tips. He told me it’s better to do the heavier parts first so that I’m compelled to lose all the weight I put on. I am packing on the pounds religiously for my upcoming film, it’s probably the most exciting project of my life,” he said to the Times of India.

The same report states that Anand Mahadevan has developed the script based on his recent interview with the veteran scientist. Earlier, Mohanlal was offered the lead role but he did not sign for the project owing to a busy schedule.

Narayanan is an Indian scientist who was once dragged into the infamous ISRO Espionage case, but got acquitted later, as reported by The News Minute. He is still fighting a legal battle against those who framed him in ISRO’s one of the most talked about incidents. However, Narayanan introduced liquid fuel rocket technology while he was leading ISRO's cryogenic project in the 1970s.