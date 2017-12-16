Madhavan at Vikram Vedha success meet: 'I've consumed 240 reviews since the film's release'

At a time when success meets are considered a publicity gimmick to deceive audiences, here's the most loved Tamil film Vikram Vedha, which completed 100 days in the theatres more than a month ago(on 28 October) and held its success meet only yesterday (15 December). The film, which hit screens on 21 July, went on to become one of the true-blue blockbusters of Tamil cinema this year.

From the catering team to the last unit stuntman to the production assistants, the makers honoured each and everyone by presenting them with a shield of the film with their name engraved on it. "Vikram Vedha will be a significant chapter when someone writes a book about me," says Vijay Sethupathi Vijay Sethupathi, who has had a prosperous 2017 with three solid hits in Kavan, Vikram Vedha and Karuppan, said he didn't expect such an overwhelming reception to his gangster role. "After Dharmadurai, I'm celebrating another 100th-day function. Today's event is happening after we have all gone through the phase of getting to know each other from the day we started shooting and praised everyone to the skies for their work. So, I don't have anything new to express admiration for, today. Through this film, I have earned the love and goodwill of a countless number of people. I didn't anticipate that this movie would take me to a different stature. I've expressed my thanks to Pushkar and Gayathri a thousand times already. But today I express my gratitude to them with a thousand kisses. I feel ecstatic now. If someone writes a book about me in future, I'm sure Vikram Vedha will be a significant chapter in it. It will always be that sweet moment in my life whenever I look back," said Vijay Sethupathi. "Whenever I smell a successful film, I have this habit of going away from town," says Maddy