Mad Men actor Kiernan Shipka to star in Netflix's Sabrina The Teenage Witch series

Mad Men actor Kiernan Shipka has been roped in to play the lead in Netflix's untitled adaptation of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic.

The project imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and, of course, witchcraft, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Described as an empowered young woman, Sabrina Spellman is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High. Intelligent, compassionate, and brave to the point of recklessness, Sabrina is all that stands between "us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world".

"We're all such huge fans of Kiernan's work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone's wish list. This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said.

The upcoming Netflix series is being worked upon by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV; the same team that brought Riverdale. Aguirre-Sacasa, who wrote the Riverdale pilot, and Lee Toland Krieger, who directed it, are reprising their roles on the Sabrina pilot episode.

Shipka was most recently seen in FX’s hit event series Feud: Bette and Joan as B.D. She has also been cast in a starring role in horror director John Leonetti’s next feature The Silence, and in Charlie Kessler’s Lapham Rising.