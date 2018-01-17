You are here:

Maari 2: Dhanush's upcoming film to feature song voiced by music composer Ilaiyaraja

Chennai: Actor-filmmaker-singer Dhanush says he is thrilled that music-composer Ilaiyaraja sang a song for the upcoming film Maari 2.

Dhanush on Tuesday (16 January) night shared a string of photographs of himself along with maestro from the music studio.

"So happy to announce that the maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraja sang a song for Maari 2. What a delightful divine experience. We feel so blessed and super thrilled," Dhanush captioned the image.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2 also stars Sai Pallavi. The Tamil action-comedy film marks Balaji's second collaboration with Dhanush after Maari.

In Maari, Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy and he was paired with Kajal Aggarwal.

Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush's sidekicks in the first part, will be part of Maari 2. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been signed to play the antagonist.

