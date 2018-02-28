M Night Shyamalan to create new psychological thriller series for Apple's streaming service

Director M Night Shyamalan will develop a new psychological thriller series for Apple.

The company has given an order of 10-episode order and half-hour series from Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop.

Details about the new show are not known as yet, but it is speculated to be a "psychological thriller", reported Variety.

Shyamalan will direct the first episode of the new show and will also executive produce it along with Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Shyamalan's Blinding Edge Pictures will produce the show.

Shyamalan's earlier stint with TV was Wayward Pines, which recently ended after its second season. He recently wrote, produced, and directed the hit film Split and is preparing the sequel Glass, both of which tie into his 2000 film Unbreakable. He is also behind blockbusters like The Sixth Sense and Signs.

Published Date: Feb 28, 2018 14:19 PM | Updated Date: Feb 28, 2018 14:19 PM