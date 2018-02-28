You are here:

M Night Shyamalan to create new psychological thriller series for Apple's streaming service

PTI

Feb,28 2018 14:19:39 IST

Director M Night Shyamalan will develop a new psychological thriller series for Apple.

The company has given an order of 10-episode order and half-hour series from Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop.

Details about the new show are not known as yet, but it is speculated to be a "psychological thriller", reported Variety.

M Night Shyamalan/Image from Twitter.

M Night Shyamalan/Image from Twitter.

Shyamalan will direct the first episode of the new show and will also executive produce it along with Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Shyamalan's Blinding Edge Pictures will produce the show.

Shyamalan's earlier stint with TV was Wayward Pines, which recently ended after its second season. He recently wrote, produced, and directed the hit film Split and is preparing the sequel Glass, both of which tie into his 2000 film Unbreakable. He is also behind blockbusters like The Sixth Sense and Signs.

Published Date: Feb 28, 2018 14:19 PM | Updated Date: Feb 28, 2018 14:19 PM

tags: #Apple #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Hollywood #M. Night Shyamalan #NowStreaming #Wayward Pines

also see

Glee, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy signs exclusive deal worth $300 million with Netflix

Glee, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy signs exclusive deal worth $300 million with Netflix

Annihilation review round-up: Natalie Portman sci-fi horror movie is 'refreshing' and 'groundbreaking'

Annihilation review round-up: Natalie Portman sci-fi horror movie is 'refreshing' and 'groundbreaking'

Die Trying review: Kenny Sebastian's first web series is admirable, but too similar to his YouTube sketches

Die Trying review: Kenny Sebastian's first web series is admirable, but too similar to his YouTube sketches