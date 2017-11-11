You are here:

Lupita Nyong’o slams Grazia for airbrushing her hair to 'fit a more Eurocentric notion' of beauty

Nov,11 2017 13:17 35 IST

British magazine Grazia UK has apologized to Lupita Nyong’o after the actress accused it of altering her hair on its front cover “to fit a more Eurocentric notion” of beauty.

Lupita Nyong'o on the cover of Grazia. Image from Twitter/@Lupita_Nyongo

The Academy Award winner tweeted before-and-after images, saying the magazine “edited out and smoothed” her hair. She added the hashtag “dtmh (don’t touch my hair).”

 

On Instagram, the Kenya-raised star of 12 Years a Slave and Star Wars: The Last Jedi said “there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hair style and texture.”

The magazine said on 10 November that it “apologized unreservedly to Lupita Nyong’o.” It said it had not altered the images itself or asked the photographer to do so, and “is committed to representing diversity throughout its pages.”

