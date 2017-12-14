You are here:

Loveratri: Salman Khan announces Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut; lead actress yet to be decided

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday (14 December) announced Loveratri as the title of his next production venture, which will launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as an actor.

The film, which will be the fifth to release under Salman's production banner Salman Khan Films (SKF), will be directed by first-timer Abhiraj Minawala.

"Feeling very happy to announce SK Films productions' fifth venture Loveratri introducing Aayush Sharma, directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon," Salman tweeted on Thursday.

Aayush, who is married to the Dabangg star's youngest sister Arpita, thanked Salman. "Thank you bhai. Overwhelmed to start this journey. Can't believe this is happening! Looking forward to Loveratri," he tweeted.

According to reports, the film is said to be a love story and is based in Gujarat. The leading lady is yet to be announced.

Arpita and Aayush, a businessman, got married in 2014. The two have a son, Ahil, who was born in 2016.

