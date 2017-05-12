Love Actually Sequel: All our favourite characters return for the Red Nose Day short

The new Love Actually short that is going to come out on Red Nose Day on 26 May has finally released its official US trailer. A few of the original cast members return, a few don't.

First announced in February 2017, the sequel is also helmed by the original writer-director Richard Curtis and picks up to see where the characters are in 2017.

While the UK version of the short has already aired in March, the US version will air on 26 May. And while it's been 14 years since the original holiday romantic comedy came out, some things haven't changed all that much.

The new trailer has Daniel (Liam Neeson) and son Sam (Thomas Sangster) bonding over almost similar problems of falling in love fourteen years later.

Meanwhile David (Hugh Grant) has problems of his own; he cannot stop shimmying. He dances on the stairs and falls. "I told you not to do that," says Natalie (Martine McCutcheon), which means the two are still together.

Bill Nighy boasts about the fact that he slept with a Kardashian. Rowan Atkinson's character still works at Walgreens; and Mark (Lincoln) is sporting a beard and holding up placards to Juliet (Keira Knightley). "Do you like my beard?" The first placard asks.

Here's the trailer for the 10 minutes long Red Nose Day Actually starring Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson:

