Louis CK's second stand-up special on Netflix dropped by streaming service over sexual misconduct allegations

Los Angeles: Netflix has announced that it will not be making a second stand-up special with comedian Louis CK.

For years, rumors have swirled that Louis CK engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with the women around him. Gawker led coverage of these rumors in 2015 (and even as early as 2012). But this week, the New York Times reported that five women, many of whom went on the record, have accused Louis CK of sexual misconduct.

In response, Netflix has cut ties with CK, who admits that these stories are true. That said, other Louis CK content is still available on the Netflix service.

Based on Louis CK's behavior, we are not making his second stand up special. — Netflix US (@netflix) November 10, 2017

Beyond Netflix, Louis CK’s upcoming film, I Love You, Daddy, which was set to be released on 17 November, will no longer hit theaters, according to the New York Times. The same report states that HBO has pulled Louis CK from its on-demand library and dropped him from the lineup of its comedy benefit broadcast Night of Too Many Stars.

FX, the network behind the the series Louie in which Louis CK stars, said that “the matter is currently under review,” according to the New York Times.

As more allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct come to light across Hollywood and beyond, big players in the media world are now having to take sides. Netflix, for one, has drawn a line in the sand, cutting ties entirely with Kevin Spacey after allegations that he made a sexual advance toward actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was just 14.