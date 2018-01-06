You are here:

Louis CK sexual harassment allegations: FX's investigation doesn't establish workplace misconduct

Pasadena (California): FX Networks CEO John Landgraf says an investigation into sexual misconduct by Louis CK found nothing involving his work for the company over the past eight years.

The investigation followed a published report of misbehavior, Landgraf told TV critics on Friday. The network cut ties in November with Louis after he admitted wrongdoing.

After the comedian was accused by five women of sexual misconduct, Netflix scrapped plans for an upcoming Louis CK stand up special, the release of Louis' feature film I Love You, Daddy was shelved and HBO removed his work from its on demand video streaming service.

Louis has said the allegations are true and expressed remorse.