Lost in Space: Danger, Will Robinson! Netflix releases epic new trailer for re-imagined sci-fi series

Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for its reboot of the 1960s science fiction series, Lost in Space.

Much like the original series, the streaming giant's new show will revolve around the Robinsons, a family of astronauts who get stranded in a hostile alien planet after being thrown far off course on their journey to a colony in the Alpha Centauri system.

Set 30 years in the future, the Lost in Space trailer introduces us to the marooned family, which includes scientist-mom Maureen (played by Deadwood's Molly Parker), father John (played by Black Sails' Toby Stephens), daughters Judy (Taylor Russell) and Penny (Mina Sundwall) and son, Will (Max Jenkins). It shows the young Will befriend a friendly robot with mysterious origins. The family is, then, forced to form an alliance with the manipulative Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and smuggler Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) in order to survive the harsh environment of this strange planet.

The show is dripping in nostalgia for fans of the original show and even includes the iconic catch-phrase, "Danger, Will Robinson!"

The original Lost In Space was created by Irwin Allen and launched in 1965 and aired until 1968, chronicling the Robinsons' intergalactic misadventures for 83 episodes.

Netflix's Lost in Space is produced by Legendary Television and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold, Last Witch Hunter). Zack Estrin (Prison Break) serves as showrunner.

All ten episodes of Lost in Space will be available for streaming on Netflix on 13 April.

Watch the trailer below:

