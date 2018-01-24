Looks like Academy Awards took #OscarsSoWhite seriously: How the event can make history this year

After yesterday's announcement of Oscar nominations, it is clear that Oscars 2018 can be historic for more than just one reason.

The Academy nominated a woman director, a transperson, and people of color across categories. Unlike the Golden Globes, where nominations for Best Director were all male, the Oscars nominated Greta Gerwig for her highly acclaimed movie Lady Bird. If Gerwig wins, she'll become only the second woman in the history of the Academy to win an Oscar for Best Director. Before this, Kathryn Bigelow won the category in 2008 for Hurt Locker.

The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro, got nominated in 13 categories, followed by Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk with eight. Martin McDonagh's Three Billboard's Outside Ebbing, Missouri came in a close third with seven nominations.

Here are all the highlights from the Oscar nominations, and the potential history it can create.

First ever win for a female cinematographer?

Rachel Morrison, the director of photography for Mudbound, became the first woman cinematographer to be nominated for an Oscar.

If she wins, she'll be the first to win an Oscar for cinematography in its 90-year-old history. "This is literally a dream come true," she told ABC News. "I am certainly grateful both for the opportunity to be the first on the platform and really, hopefully, it inspires young women to follow their dreams and to get in the camera department and become cinematographers."

Jordan Peele's landmark nomination

Jordan Peele, the writer and director of Get Out, might very well be on his way to create some history.

Peele became the fifth black man to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director. If Peele wins, he'll become the first black person to win an Oscar for Best Director.

Peele, also nominated for the Best Original Screenplay, will become the first black man or woman to win in the category.

Peele is also the first person of color, and the third person overall, to be nominated for the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the same time. Before this, Warren Beatty in 1978 and James L. Brooks in 1983, got nominated for all the three categories at once.

No black woman has ever been nominated for the category of Best Director.

Christopher Plummer can beat his own record

Christopher Plummer is currently the oldest person to win an Oscar for the Best Acting category. He won an Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor for the 2011 film Beginners at the age of 82 years. Now, at the age of 88, Plummer has been nominated again for his role in All the Money in the World.

Spielberg makes a record

Even though Spielberg didn't get a Best Director nomination for The Post, he did nominated under the category of Best Film. This makes him the person with the highest number of Best Picture nominations with a total number of 10 nominations.

Double nomination for Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige received two nominations last night — Best Supporting Actress for Mudbound and Best Original Song for 'Mighty River'. This already makes her the first person to be nominated for these two categories at once, and hence Blige would be the first person to win both categories.

Meryl Streep nominated again

Meryl Streep recieved a nomination for the Best Actress for her role in The Post. This is her twenty-first nomination as an actor; the most for any performer ever. If she wins, it will be Streep's fourth Oscar.

Inching closer to Walt Disney

John Williams recieved his fifty-first Oscar nomination for Best Original Score for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This makes him the most-nominated living person, and the second highest nominated person in history after Walt Disney, who been had nominated 59 times.

First transperson to recieve an Oscar nomination

Yance Ford became the first trans director to be nominated for an Oscar. He directed the documentary Strong Island; a Netflix release about Ford’s investigation into his brother’s 1992 murder. Strong Island has been nominated for the Best Documentary.

Timothée Chalamet gets Best Actor nomination

Timothée Chalamet, who is just 22-years-old, can become the youngest person ever to win an Oscar for the Best Actor. Nominated for Call Me By Your Name, he is the third-youngest person to ever be nominated for the category.

Another first for a woman

Mudbound writer-director Dee Rees became the first black woman to be nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 12:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 13:44 PM