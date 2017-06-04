London terror attacks: Ariana Grande, John Mayer, Paris Hilton take to Twitter to express solidarity with victims

Singers Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, John Mayer, actors Mandy Moore and Debra Messing among others are sending their prayers to people of London after the two terror attacks killed six people and injured 30 others. The attacks that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market come just days ahead of the general election on June 8. Grande, whose recent Manchester concert was the site of a terrorist attack, tweeted in support of the victims.

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017 Praying for London.. 🙏🏼💔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2017

More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2017

Oh, London. My heart is with you. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 4, 2017

Wishing for everyone's safety. Got mad love for ppl of London. Thank you my dear family & friends for your love and concern. #LondonBridgehttps://t.co/7izFyKAJKM — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) June 4, 2017

❤️🇬🇧❤️ My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we… https://t.co/Mi8hPeE9tj — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) June 4, 2017

I'm sorry to everyone in London ❤️ the world is so scary #PrayForLondon — bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 4, 2017

Walking to stage, sending all my love to London with every note I play tonight. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) June 4, 2017

Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 4, 2017