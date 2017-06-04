London terror attacks: Ariana Grande, John Mayer, Paris Hilton take to Twitter to express solidarity with victims

Singers Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, John Mayer, actors Mandy Moore and Debra Messing among others are sending their prayers to people of London after the two terror attacks killed six people and injured 30 others. The attacks that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market come just days ahead of the general election on June 8. Grande, whose recent Manchester concert was the site of a terrorist attack, tweeted in support of the victims.
Praying for London ♡
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017
Praying for London.. 🙏🏼💔
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2017
Current mood https://t.co/BV5xOSvMJp — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 4, 2017
More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2017
Oh, London. My heart is with you. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 4, 2017
Wishing for everyone's safety. Got mad love for ppl of London. Thank you my dear family & friends for your love and concern. #LondonBridgehttps://t.co/7izFyKAJKM — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) June 4, 2017
❤️🇬🇧❤️ My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we… https://t.co/Mi8hPeE9tj — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) June 4, 2017
#PrayForLondon 🙏🏽🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HNjWHzQASM — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 3, 2017
I'm sorry to everyone in London ❤️ the world is so scary #PrayForLondon — bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 4, 2017
Terrible news...Thoughts & prayers with everyone affected and harmed by the #LondonAttack#LondonBridge#BoroughMarket#vauxhall 🙏 xoxo — Emilie de Ravin (@emiliederavin) June 4, 2017
Walking to stage, sending all my love to London with every note I play tonight. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) June 4, 2017
Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 4, 2017
Our world is so dark and scary at the moment. Please say your prayers!! Try to be kind and loving! Love will always win! #PrayForLondon — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 4, 2017
Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 03:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 03:00 pm