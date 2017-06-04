You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. London terror attacks: Ariana Grande, John Mayer, Paris Hilton take to Twitter to express solidarity with victims

London terror attacks: Ariana Grande, John Mayer, Paris Hilton take to Twitter to express solidarity with victims

EntertainmentPTIJun, 04 2017 15:00:46 IST

Singers Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, John Mayer, actors Mandy Moore and Debra Messing among others are sending their prayers to people of London after the two terror attacks killed six people and injured 30 others. The attacks that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market come just days ahead of the general election on June 8. Grande, whose recent Manchester concert was the site of a terrorist attack, tweeted in support of the victims.

Images from Getty Images.

Images from Getty Images.

 

 


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 03:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 03:00 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
2Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
3Jun 7PAK Vs SA
4Jun 8IND Vs SL
5Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores