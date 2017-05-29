Logan star Dafne Keen to return for X-23 solo spin-off?

Los Angeles:Logan producer Hutch Parker said Fox might sign on child star Dafne Keen to return for an X-23 solo movie following her impressive debut in the recently released superhero film. Keen played mutant Laura/X-23 in the Hugh Jackman starrer.

Parker, however, made it clear that she won't be joining any of the X-Men movies, reported AceShowbiz. "I don't know definitively, but in terms of the stuff we've been talking about, it's not sort of slipping her into the background of another movie. It's looking at that character, which is a great character and has a pretty interesting run within the comics, to find a story that we think she could carry or certainly be kind of majorly significant within."

"That's the only kind of thing that Jim as a storyteller, a filmmaker... that's the way his sort of process works. And the way his mind works in terms of what he would aspire to. Which isn't to say that the studio couldn't have a conversation about something else, but the one that we've been kind of discussing loosely and kicking around is more likely to be its own film," he told IGN.