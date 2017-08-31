You are here:
LN Shastri, renowned Kannada playback singer and music composer, dies aged 46

EntertainmentIANSAug, 31 2017 08:52:09 IST

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada playback singer and music composer LN Shastri died on Wednesday at his residence here due to cancer. He was 46.

LN Shastri. Twitter

"Shastri's demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry," singer Vijay Prakash, who had worked with Shastri, told a Kannada news channel. Shastri passed away at his home in Nagarbhavi area. He is survived by his wife Suma Shastri, also a singer.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences. "The news of the death of LN Shastri brings me a lot of pain," he said in a statement.

Shastri was most known for his hit song 'Kolumande Jangamadevaru' from the movie Janumada Jodi (1996). Starting his career in 1991, Shastri sang over 3,000 songs and composed music for around 25 Kannada films.


