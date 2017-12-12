You are here:

Lisa Haydon debuts new look; Varun Dhawan gears up for Sui Dhaaga: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Dec,12 2017 12:18 42 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered. 

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a dreamy Italian wedding

The much-anticipated #VirushkaWedding finally happened in Tuscany, Italy and it was the dreamiest wedding of 2017, to say the least. Varun Dhawan gears up for Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan does take his roles seriously. The actor posted a picture of himself, trying to get the hang of a sewing machine.

Shikhar Dhawan wishes Virat and Anushka

 

Do mastaane chale zindagi banaane.. Wish you both a very happy married life and lots of happiness. @virat.kohli @anushkasharma ...

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wished newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli a happy married life by sharing a throwback photo. Lisa Haydon debuts new look

Dear @florianhurelmakeupandhair thanks for takin me platinum. I’d like to say you’re a ⭐️ but you’re really a . ☺️❤️❤️ A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Model-actress Lisa Haydon is known for making bold fashion statements. However, the style icon took it up a notch by dyeing her hair silver.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zahir Khan soak in the sea

Soaking in the calmness of the ocean

A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on

Decided to instead @discoversoneva #islandlife #sonevajani A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

After having the other biggest wedding of 2017, Sagarika Ghatge and Zahir Khan flew out to the Maldives for a vacation. The two have been religiously posting photos of the island and each other and we are in awe.

