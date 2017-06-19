Lipstick Under My Burkha new poster speaks volumes about sass, power and rebellion

Lipstick Under My Burkha is one film that has been in the headlines from the time the first trailer was launched last year. Produced by Prakash Jha and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film explores the lives of four women living in a small town, trapped in their worlds and indulging in secret pleasures of autonomy and rebellion behind the veil (literally and metaphorically).

The films stars Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles.

The film was in headlines when the censor board raised objections over the films content and scenes saying that the film is too 'lady oriented' and filled with obscenity.

While it was struggling for a release in India, the film was sweeping coveted awards everywhere else at various international film festivals. Finally after six months of prolonged battle with the censor board, FCAT intervened and ordered the release of the film.

Now, on 19 June, the makers of the film released a new poster and it goes without saying that it is quite an answer.

The poster definitely has a stand, an agenda of portraying suppressed frustration, anguish and turmoil out in open.

The symbolism used in the poster also adds to the entire feel of the film, especially the punchline, 'It takes balls to be a woman'. The middle-finger symbol speaks volumes without going out of the way to do so.

The film, Lipstick Under My Burkha releases on 21 July, a week prior to its scheduled date of release.