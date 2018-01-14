Liam Neeson says the #MeToo movement has turned into 'a bit of a witch hunt' in Hollywood

London: Actor Liam Neeson says the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal has sparked "a bit of a witch hunt."

Asked about the issue on the Irish broadcaster RTE, Neeson said: "There's some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something and suddenly they're being dropped from their program."

He referred to US radio presenter and writer Garrison Keillor, who was dropped by Minnesota Public Radio last year over an allegation of "inappropriate behavior." Neeson said that wasn't the same as the "other Harvey Weinstein stuff." Neeson also said he was "on the fence" regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Dustin Hoffman.

But the 65-year-old Taken star also said in Friday's Late Late Show that the "#MeToo" movement taking place "across every industry (is) healthy."

