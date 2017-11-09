Letterman: Wiz Khalifa drops first single from upcoming mixtape and it is catchy AF

After teasing fans with snippets of new music for months, rapper Wiz Khalifa finally released the first single from his upcoming mixtape Laugh Now, Fly Later which is all set to drop on 10 November. The track is titled 'Letterman' — inspired by David Letterman, the former host of the chat show Late Night with David Letterman and in one word the track is catchy (AF).

The hook of the song leaves you.. hooked (we apologise), and you will find yourself rapping the chorus at odd points — although we admit most of it will sound like gibberish, owning to the speed at which Khalifa raps the lyrics. Although the song has a repetitive rhythm and beat, it manages to dig its claws into your brain where it nestles comfortably as you go about your day. The piano and bass loop of the song make the perfect pairing as they compliment the lightening fast lyrics and Khalifa's timbre. Following in the footsteps of Khalifa's previous singles, the song manages to make a mark.

Laugh Now, Fly Later will feature 10 tracks and is considered to be a precursor to his highly anticipated upcoming album Rolling Papers 2, the release date for which is still unannounced. The artwork for the mixtape was revealed by Khalifa recently and it sees the artist sitting shirtless on a green couch as he holds a joint and rocks a pair of sunglasses. Posing next to him, we see Izabela Guedes in a flamboyant red robe and the entire thing has a very vintage vibe to it.

While talking about Laugh Now, Fly Later the rapper said “It will be so sick though, because that’s what the people want. They want that good music. They don’t care about nothing else," according to a Billboard report.

Khalifa also revealed the 10 tracks that will feature in the mixtape and they include 'Royal Highness' Feat. Casey Veggies, 'Letterman', 'Figure It Out', 'Plane 4 U', 'No Dirt', 'Long Way To Go', 'Global Access', 'City Of Steel', 'Weed Farm' and 'Stay Focused'

PS - At this point we've heard the song on loop five times.

