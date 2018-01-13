You are here:

Leonardo DiCaprio to team up with Quentin Tarantino six years after Django Unchained

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is finally set to star in Quentin Tarantino's Manson movie, which will reteam the actor and director from 2012's Django Unchained.

The new film, Tarantino's ninth as director, already has an 9 August, 2019 release date.

DiCaprio will play an ageing, out-of-work actor in the film. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, is being eyed for the role of Sharon Tate, reported Variety. The movie is set in the 1969 Los Angeles during the summer of the Manson murders.

The release date coincides with the 50th anniversary of Tate's murder at the hands of the Manson family. The project will also mark DiCaprio's first since winning the Oscar in 2016 for his performance in Alejandro G Inarritu's The Revenant.

As reported earlier, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have been circling the project with DiCaprio for what is known to be "two meaty" male roles.

The film is being produced by Harry Potter's David Heyman, Tarantino and Shannon McIntosh.

Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 14:17 PM | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018 14:17 PM