Leonardo DiCaprio may play The Joker in upcoming movie about origins of the Clown Prince of Crime

Los Angeles: Entertainment company Warner Brothers is reportedly trying to bring Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio into the upcoming Joker origin movie.

The studio is eyeing DiCaprio to play The Joker in the movie that will explore the origin story of the Batman supervillain, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The Warner Brothers are allegedly trying to convince Martin Scorsese to get The Revenant actor on board. However, no offer has been made to the Django Unchained star since Scorsese's deal to produce the project has not been finalised.

Scorsese and DiCaprio are frequent collaborators. They teamed up in The Aviator, Gangs of New York, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Actor Jared Leto, who originally plays the Clown Prince of Crime in the DC Extended Universe movie franchise, has reportedly heard of the rumours and he was not happy.

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver are hired to write the treatment for the DC criminal mastermind notorious for his face paint and permanent smile. Other details are still scarce. Rumour has it, the movie could revolve around a young bullied version of the famous character.

According to online theories, the story might continue with another movie that will delve into the mad love between the psychopathic clown and his former psychiatrist Harley Quinn that ends up with their breakup.

The untitled Joker and Harley Quinn project is speculated to pave a way for Harley Quinn's solo outing with Gotham City sirens.

Margot Robbie plays the pigtailed anti-hero and her relationship with The Joker has already been glimpsed in the 2016 hit Suicide Squad.