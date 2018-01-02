You are here:

Legendary poet Anwar Jalalpuri passes away after suffering brain stroke

PTI

Jan,02 2018 17:10 00 IST

Famous poet Anwar Jalalpuri, who translated Bhagwat Gita and Gitanjali into Urdu, passed away on 2 January, 2018 at the trauma centre of King George's Medical University.

Anwar Jalalpuri. Image from Twitter/@Binod1048

His son, Shahkar, said the 70-year-old passed away at 9.15 am.

"On 28 December, my father went for a bath but didn't come out for long. When we broke open the door, we found him lying unconscious. He was admitted to KGMU," he said.

The last rites of the poet will be held tomorrow in his native village of Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district.

Jalalpuri is survived by his wife and three sons. Some of his important literary works include Rahrau se Rahnuma Tak, translations of Gitanjali and Bhagwat Gita in Urdu, and he also wrote dialogues for TV serial Akbar the Great.

