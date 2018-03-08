Legendary composer John Williams hints at retirement from scoring Star Wars films after Episode IX

Los Angeles: Veteran music composer John Williams has sent out a feeler that he will retire from giving background score to the Star Wars franchise after the episode nine.

Williams, who has composed the music for all eight films of the franchise, is scheduled to provide music to JJ Abrams next Star Wars IX.

He was also recently roped in to score the main theme for the upcoming spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The 86-year-old composer told radio station KUSC that he is looking forward to composing for Abrams film, but after its completion "that will be quite enough for me".

"We know JJ Abrams is preparing one now for next year that I will hopefully do for him, and I look forward to it. It will round out a series of nine and be quite enough for me," Williams said.

The five-time Oscar winner has been a part of the series since the 1977 original A New Hope and has landed an Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe for his work in the popular sci-fi franchise.

