Leah Remini joins the cast of Kevin Can Wait for Season 2

Leah Remini, the actress who shot to fame with The King of Queens, back after a long time.

The King of Queens actress has joined Kevin James' CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait as a series regular for season two, The Hollywood Reporter has reported.

Kevin Can Wait follows a retired police officer (played by Kevin James) played by James who is getting use to acclimating himself to domestic life with his wife (Erinn Hayes) and three kids.

Remini will reprise the role she played in the two-part season one finale — a tough, wise-cracking police officer named Vanessa Cellucci who used to work with James' character on the force. The role reunited Remini with her former TV husband, James, after the two starred on The King of Queens for nine seasons.

Kevin Can Wait ranked as this past season’s No. 1 new comedy in total viewers (9.19 million) and adults 18-49 (2.1 rating) reports Deadline.

After the King of Queens wrapped in 2007, Remini also started in the failed comedy Family Tools and The Exes.

Apart from that, Remini is very vocal about her bad Scientology experience and her acclaimed docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermathhas been renewed for a second season. Remini also released a New York Times best-selling book about her experience in the church, titled Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.