Latin Grammy Awards 2017: Despacito wins Song of the Year; see list of winners
Las Vegas: Winners of the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented on 16 November at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:
— Album of the year: Salsa Big Band, Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.
— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): 'Despacito', Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.
— Record of the year: 'Despacito', Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.
— New artist: Vicente Garcia.
— Contemporary pop album: El Dorado, Shakira.
— Urban music album: Residente, Residente.
— Urban song: 'Despacito'
—Traditional pop vocal album: Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo, Lila Downs.
— Rock album: La Gran Oscilacion, Diamante Electrico.
— Alternative album: Jei Beibi, Cafe Tacvba.
— Salsa album: Salsa Big Band, Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.
— Folk album: Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1), Natalia Lafourcade.
— Latin jazz album: Dance of Time, Eliane Elias.
— President’s merit award: Lin-Manuel Miranda.
— Person of the year: Alejandro Sanz