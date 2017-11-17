You are here:

Latin Grammy Awards 2017: Despacito wins Song of the Year; see list of winners

Nov,17 2017 18:17 41 IST

Las Vegas: Winners of the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented on 16 November at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:

Album of the year: Salsa Big Band, Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

Luis Fonsi. Image from Twitter/@Sachin1308.

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): 'Despacito', Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.

Record of the year: 'Despacito', Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.

New artist: Vicente Garcia.

Contemporary pop album: El Dorado, Shakira.

Urban music album: Residente, Residente.

Urban song: 'Despacito'

Traditional pop vocal album: Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo, Lila Downs.

Rock album: La Gran Oscilacion, Diamante Electrico.

Alternative album: Jei Beibi, Cafe Tacvba.

Salsa album: Salsa Big Band, Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

Folk album: Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1), Natalia Lafourcade.

Latin jazz album: Dance of Time, Eliane Elias.

President’s merit award: Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Person of the year: Alejandro Sanz

