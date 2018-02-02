Lara Dutta, Ahmed Khan to judge new dance reality show, High Fever...Dance Ka Naya Tevar

Reality Shows have been ruling the majority of television these days and keeping this trend in mind, another new show is in the pipeline and will be telecasted soon.

According to multiple reports, a dance reality show, titled High Fever... Dance Ka Naya Tevar is to come live quite soon. The show will see no celeb but talented dancers from across the country showcasing their passion for dance on stage in pairs. Reports also claimed that the makers have roped in actress Lara Dutta and choreographer Ahmed Khan as two main judges of the show.

On being quizzed about her new project, Lara told Bombay Times, "I am a family person and relationships hold a lot of importance in my life. I personally believe that when you attempt something with your loved one, you are bound to succeed. When I was approached for this show, I knew that I had to be a part of it because I could resonate with the concept. While I love dancing and I am trained in certain forms, I can tell you that I dance better with my daughter because we dance like there is no one watching us. That's what I will be judging the contestants on — the beauty and 'tevar' of their relationship translating into their performance."

Choreographer-turned-director Ahmed said that his role in the show will be looking after the technicalities of dancing and providing the contestants with the best of tips. “Dance is a passion for me and I look forward to meeting like-minded individuals on the show. What really hooked me on to High Fever... Dance Ka Naya Tevar was that it’s not just another dance show. I will be judging the contestants on synced dance moves that create a truly spectacular visual. I expect to come across interesting jodis that make for flawless dance partners," he told DNA.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 13:09 PM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 13:09 PM