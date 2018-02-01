You are here:

Lakmé Fashion Week 2018: Swara Bhasker to walk the ramp for two designer brands

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker is going to turn showstopper for two different designer brands — Varnika Arora and Crow by Shaila Khubchandani at the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018 edition.

The five-day fashion week will start here from Wednesday and the Veere Di Wedding fame actress will make her presence felt on Day 3 and Day 5 of the fashion gala, said a statement.

Swara's recent comment on Padmaavat made headlines when she, in an open letter, said that the movie glorifies Sati and Jauhar and made her feel reduced to a "vagina only".

The actress is known for films like Raanjhanaa and Anarkali of Aarah.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 08:22 AM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 08:22 AM