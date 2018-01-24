Lakmé Fashion Week 2018: Kriti Sanon to be showstopper for couturier Tarun Tahiliani

Mumbai: Master couturier Tarun Tahiliani is all set to showcase an avant-garde collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018 edition and his showstopper will be actress Kriti Sanon.

"It is time for some wonderful freshness in the fashion, glamour space. I had the good fortune to see Kriti in Bareilly ki Barfi, and I thought here's real star power," the designer said about his showstopper in a statement.

"Beautiful, poised and the ability to play a small town Bareilly girl in drab salwar-kameez and yet be so incredibly full of spirit and life that you can't keep your eyes off her, that is what star power is and at that moment I decided the new girl for Tarun Tahiliani is Kriti Sanon. She is the appropriate fit for the new modern youthfulness and trans-India cool that she played in the movie, so we are very excited to have her on the Lakmé Fashion Week show," he added.

Tahiliani's Spring Summer collection represents "a new voice of tradition" in tone with the essence of the brand.

His inspiration continues from his couture collection which showcases spatial elements like the Milky Way, stars, constellations. A hint of romance and fantasy runs through with floral details.

The new collection encapsulates Tahiliani's love for layering and weightless constructed garments that fit like a glove. With the most sensational use of handcraft, he displays romance, fantasy, florals and stars weightlessly layered.

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:13 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:19 PM