Lakmé Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor closes this year's edition as Anamika Khanna's showstopper

Kareena Kapoor Khan closed the Summer/Resort 2018 edition of Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) as the perfect showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna in a black outfit that was inspired by saris.

"It's a form of sari drape. We teamed it up with pants just to make it a little different and stronger," Khanna told reporters elaborating more on Kareena's outfit.

Bandra Fort turned out to be perfect venue for the finale presentation with Kareena, who was seen in the stunning black embroidered and glitzy dress adding more glamour to the entire presentation.

"This collection is difficult to define and put in any bracket, it is very experimental using couture techniques. The inspiration is 'the new millennials', who are bold enough to wear their individuality on their sleeves.

"This time the mix of materials is done which has never been used before. A lot of fabric development and manipulation techniques are used.

"Using traditional zardozi in the most experimental ways and mixing various textile colours and print makes each piece one off. Not to forget, the collection is an interesting interpretation of Lakme's theme of Reinventing Nudes," Khanna told IANS.

Talking about walking for Anamika again this time, Kareena said: "This collection was very special. I love nudes as it is the colour of season and I am always happy to be back on LFW runway."

Talking about how Bollywood has evolved in terms of fashion, Kareena said: "Fashion is top priority in films too, nowadays. Actors have become fashion conscious now."

Apart from Khanna, designer Ridhi Mehra Sekhri also wooed the audience with her "Cinco" collection that defined mystique glam and was a melange of cultural accents.

Constantly striving to modernize and narrate a design story, the designer presented unique fashion aesthetics in an amalgamation of five different cultures that had shaped her past collections on the finale day of the fashion gala.

With creativity being the central theme, the silhouettes were a fusion of Islamic, Indian, Spanish, French and Chinese art forms, rendered with a high level of workmanship. The mastery of the silhouettes lay in marrying Japanese prints with Indian Mughal prints.

Enchanting the audience with her design directions that were every bit wearable, Ridhi's innovative and high on glamour quotient was the main highlight of the Spanish open jackets and fringed epaulettes that were juxtaposed with delicate French flared sleeves.

Immaculately tailored attire with printed Islamic motifs were brought alive by Indian drapes and indigenous embroidery. Ensuring that the ensembles are inventive yet commercial, Chinoiserie and Islamic prints were blended. Sharp tailoring was beautifully entwined with conventional fits for each silhouette.

Adding premium quality embellishments, like jaal, tassels, zardosi, ostrich feathers and bugle beads were dramatically used to create optical illusion like embroidery. Ridhi gave the garments a modern twist and yet retained their originality with Gotta work that gave a contemporary update and turned them into a lyrical, stylish line of clothes.

Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde looked divine in a stunning white creation that featured an embellished bodice replete with silver and tulle that flowed into a white, luxurious skirt that skimmed the floor. Here was a creation that will create a sensation at any soiree.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 10:38 AM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 10:38 AM