Lakmé Fashion Week 2018: Anita Dongre to present summer-inspired bridal couture line

Mumbai: Ace designer Anita Dongre is all set to showcase her summer wedding collection "Songs of Summer" at the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018.

The show will also see R|Elan™ from the house of Reliance Industries Limited presenting a range of new-age fabrics as a part of Dongre's exquisitely embroidered bridal couture collection.

With a symphony of subtle pastels and exquisite light fabrics, her collection blends rich luxurious handcrafts and printed stories of love, entwined together for a magical summer wedding.

"Sustainability is about respecting our planet. We are already experiencing the effects of decades of neglect and it isn't going to get any better with time.

"It's up to us to adopt more sustainable practices, now more than ever. Sustainable clothing feels great — whether these are breathable handwoven fabrics or R|Elan's eco-friendly fabrics. There's no doubt that this will be the new normal in the near future," the designer said in a statement.

The five day fashion week will start from 31 January, here.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 18:51 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 18:51 PM