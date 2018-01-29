You are here:

Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus' morphed photos pasted all over Hollywood by street artist who claims he's tired of 'misogynistic lyrics'

PTI

Jan,29 2018 16:57 47 IST

Los Angeles: Pop stars Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus were targeted by a street artist who pasted their morphed posters at various places around Hollywood.

Lady Gaga (left) and Miley Cyrus (right). Facebook

Two posters — one of Cyrus and one of Gaga — which feature nude images of the singers, taken by controversial photographer Terry Richardson, were pasted at several places by controversial right wing artist Sabo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The posters had the text "Long live music" and "#WeAllKnew", the latter in reference to those who kept quiet about sexual assault allegations in the media.

The incident happened before the scheduled performances of Gaga and Cyrus at Grammy Awards, which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday (28 January).

Sabo said he targeted the music industry because of the "misogynistic lyrics" that it exposes youngsters to.

"How can anyone be upset with me putting these up when no one seems upset about what the music industry pushes to our kids?" he asked.

