Kunal Kamra asked to vacate his house: 'As a comedian having a political opinion comes at a cost'

Stand-up comedy can be risky, especially if you're talking about politics. Not everyone takes a joke kindly, and many a time people get offended when a comic makes fun of their favorite political party or politician.

Kunal Kamra is one such comedian. Kamra rose to fame after clips about nationalism, patriotism and demonetization from his stand-up routine went viral. He took jibes at the Prime Minister and his policies, and pointed out how politicians use the Army to further their own agendas. "Siachen mein hamare jawaan lad rahe hai," one of Kamra's popular catchphrases, became a viral joke on the internet and garnered over 2.8 million views on YouTube.

But, as we know, India doesn't always take a joke well (unless it's a joke by Kapil Sharma). Now, according to a Facebook post by Kunal Kamra, the comedian has been asked to move out of his home due to his involvement in political issues. Kamra shared a screenshot of his conversation with his landlady who asks him to move out due to the various "political issues coming up".

In the post Kamra writes, "As a comedian having a political opinion comes at a cost. Perhaps, you are thinking ‘What is the big deal in making fun of people in power?’…But there are consequences." He goes on to say how a comedian with political opinions is shunned from all places and how difficult it is for them to be able to book shows. Even the people who say they are fans of the comedian are reluctant to be associated with them in public. Kamra then writes, "one day your landlady will ask you to vacate her house and look for another place because of your political opinion."

You can read the entire post here.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 15:49 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 16:02 PM