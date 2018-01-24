You are here:

Kumail Nanjiani on Oscar nod for The Big Sick: 'Only now settling in; will never get over this'

IANS

Jan,24 2018 15:22 45 IST

Los Angeles: The feeling of being nominated for an Oscar is still sinking in for stand-up comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani, whose roots trace back to Pakistan.

Kumail Nanjiani. Facebook

Kumail Nanjiani. Facebook

Nanjiani and his wife Emily V Gordon are nominated for the Writing (Original Screenplay) category at the 90th Academy Awards for their film The Big Sick, which featured Indian actor Anupam Kher.

"It's only now settling in. Wow. Emily and I met when she heckled me at a comedy show in the back of a diner in 2006. We wrote a movie about it & 12 years later we're nominated for an Oscar. I will never get over this," Nanjiani tweeted.

The nominations were announced on Tuesday (23 January). The Big Sick is loosely based on the real-life romance between Nanjiani and Gordon. It follows an interracial couple who must deal with cultural differences after Emily becomes ill. Nanjiani himself stars in the movie. The Oscar nominations are led by Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water with 13 nods. "How cool is it that a Guillermo del Toro monster movie is the leader in Oscar nominations? The answer is very. It's very cool," Nanjiani wrote.

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 15:22 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 15:22 PM

tags: #90th Academy Awards #BuzzPatrol #Emily V Gordon #Hollywood #Kumail Nanjiani #Oscars 2018 #The Big Sick

also see

Oscars 2018 nominations: The Shape of Water leads with 13 nods for 90th Academy Awards; see full list

Oscars 2018 nominations: The Shape of Water leads with 13 nods for 90th Academy Awards; see full list

Oscars 2018: When, Where, How — All you need to know about the nominations announcement

Oscars 2018: When, Where, How — All you need to know about the nominations announcement

Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro, Martin McDonagh earn first Directors Guild nominations

Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro, Martin McDonagh earn first Directors Guild nominations