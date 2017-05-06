Krushna Abhishek comments on the Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover tiff: Fights happen in friendships

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek says the recent tiff between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover was natural as people go through lots of ups and downs in friendship.

Grover quit Sharma's comedy show after being allegedly slapped by the latter on a flight. The actor didn't return to shoot for any episode of the show post the incident in March.

When asked about the row, Krushna told reporters, "That's their personal matter. They're friends, so fights happen in friendships. Kapil had held together the team for four years. You should see that too. They've been working for so long... Not everyone can handle people, so sometimes there are fights."

The actor was speaking at the launch of new Colors' reality show India Banega Manch, here last evening. The show is shot on the streets and the participants are given a limited time to attract as many people as they can with their skills. Krushna says he was instantly attracted to the show

because of the format which involves "no judges, no sets, no votes" and the winning performance is purely decided by the live audience watching the act. He will co-anchor the show with TV actress Mona Singh, and Krushna is thankful that his equation with her is fantastic.

"It is very important to have an understanding with your co-host. If you bring someone like me on stage, chances are he may get into the trap of one-upmanship. Hence, you need positive people. Mona and I both entertained each other, supported each other, so it was a fantastic experience."The show is set to air on Colors from May 7.