Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala to release on 13 September

Mumbai: Actors Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala, which is directed by Rohit Jugraj, will release on 13 September.

The film is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

"Arjun Patiala is a film that will make you smile, laugh and crack up. Watch out for a crackling chemistry between both (Sanon, Dosanjh) of them," Kumar said in a statement.

In the film, Sanon plays a journalist while Dosanjh will essay the role of a quirky, small-town boy. The film also stars Varun Sharma.

"Bhushan and I share a productive partnership, especially when it comes to music, and we respect each other's capabilities. But what excites me most is Maddock Films' line-up for 2018... It's very exciting, promising and an exhilarating mix of diverse films," Vijan said.

Kumar praised Vijan and said he and his team are always conceptualizing unique content.

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:28 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:28 PM