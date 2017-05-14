You are here:
  3. Kristen Stewart and model Stella Maxwell to wed in an intimate outdoor ceremony

May, 14 2017

Twilight star Kristen Stewart and her partner and Victoria secret model Stella Maxwell are reportedly planning to get married in 'an intimate outdoor ceremony'.

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell. Image via Creative Commons

The two have been dating for less than five months and apparently want to tie the knot in Southern California.

"They started making vision boards and talking over outfits, but they're in no rush," a source said before adding that the 27-year-old actress and the Irish model are "taking their time and enjoying planning something special."

Stewart and Maxwell, 26, have been dating since late 2016. The Personal Shopper actress previously had an on- and-off relationship with Alicia Cargile.

She told the The Guardian that she was now open about discussing her relationships because she realised that it could impact other people, "That's been nothing but positive. I mean, it's hard to talk about. I don't want to seem presumptuous, because everyone has their own experience.The whole issue of sexuality is so grey. I'm just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it."

(With inputs from agencies)


