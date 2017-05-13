Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj finally gets a release date in India

After winning global acclaim and multiple awards at film festivals, Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj will hit the screens in India on 2 June.

The film is an atmospheric thriller set in 1979 at McCluskieganj, near Ranchi.

The film revolves around a young man Shutu (Vikrant Massey), a quiet, peaceful man, attempting to navigate a world that's unkind to his sensitive nature.

Starring Vikrant Massey, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, Tanuja and the late Om Puri, the film premiered in India at the Jio Mami Film Festival in 2016.

The film was given rave reviews, and critics appaluded how the focus of the film was on 'a good, interesting story' and that Konkana Sen Sharma had finally found a middle ground between 'artsy fartsy parallel cinema' and 'mass masala entertainer.'

Sharma was also named the Best Director for her directorial debut A Death in the Gunj and the Best Actress for Lipstick Under My Burkha at the 2017 New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

