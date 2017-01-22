Koffee with Karan season five: Priyanka Chopra, Johar chatted like old friends

They've both come a long way, Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar. And both are in a great place in their life, professionally.

Priyanka Chopra has her own American TV show, Quantico, now well into season two. She's in the new Baywatch movie with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and Zac Efron, among others. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is doing some great films, like Kapoor & Sons and Johar's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and he's signed on Akshay Kumar for a co-production with Salman Khan.

And yet, this episode of Koffee with Karan felt like two old friends were catching up. Their conversations were punctuated with 'achas' and 'arres' and plenty of 'nas'. They spoke about how Hollywood studios and Bollywood studios are similar, the LA clap (watch the episode to know more), and how Dwayne The Rock Johnson is a Salman Khan level star.

They spoke about Priyanka's journey, how she's been living this life since the age of 17, and how she's now dying to a Hindi film. 'I miss the dancing,' she said slyly. Karan asked her about Deepika Padukone and how she's doing a Hollywood film, to which Priyanka said she feels very proud when Indian talent gets represented well.

There were then a round of Koffee shots, where they admitted, much clandestinely, things about their personal life. Like who makes out with the lights on, and who has been cheated on.

The format of this episode was kind of different as there was no rapid fire round, instead there was a timer quiz, where Priyanka was asked to name three prime ministers of India, presidents of the US, three films of Ranveer Singh, and such type of questions in the span of 2 and a half minutes.

This episode genuinely felt like two friends on a couch, filling each other in, playing a few games and generally having a good time.

