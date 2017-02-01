Koffee with Karan Season 5: Saif, Kangana to promote Rangoon on the chat show

Koffee with Karan Season 5 kicked off with the pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt who shared the couch to promote their then-upcoming film, Gauri Shinde's slice of life drama Dear Zindagi.

Now, Indian Express reports that Kangana Ranaut will shoot for her episode with her co-star Saif Ali Khan, in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming period war drama Rangoon, on 3 February.

This episode will be aired a week prior to the release of the film on 24 February. However, their co-star Shahid Kapoor is not scheduled to be a part of that episode. Though he has already appeared on the show this season with wife Mira Rajput, his fans will not mind if he makes a second appearance.

Saif has had quite a history on the Koffee couch. Johar revealed in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, that the first-ever episode of Koffee with Karan that he shot was, in fact, with Saif and his Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Preity Zinta.

Saif appeared on the second season with his sister Soha Ali Khan and shared the couch with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in the third season. Though he remained absent in the fourth season, he is all set to return to the Koffee couch before he flies abroad where he will commence the shooting of Raja Krishna Menon's Chef.

The episode of Kangana and Saif is one of the last ones to be shot for this season. Besides theirs and the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan episode, we know that Kapil Sharma will be making his Koffee debut this season when he goes solo on the show.

Also, the teaser of the next episode displays the uninhibited camaraderie that filmmaker-cum-choreographer Farah Khan and ace tennis player Sania Mirza will bring to the Koffee couch.