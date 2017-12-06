Kit Harington named Worst Dressed Man of 2017 by British GQ and we need some answers

It appears as if Jon Snow really knows nothing after all.

At least when it comes to fashion. And love. And who to trust... Okay, you get the picture.

Even though Game of Thrones star, Kit Harington, hasn't been able to get his hands on the Iron Throne yet, there is another throne that he now finds himself atop — leading fashion magazine British GQ's annual list of Worst Dressed Men (2017).

Coming in right at the very top — Harington managed to beat out very stiff competition from the likes of

Morrissey Jacob Rees-Mogg PewDiePie

(As you can see, this is a very legit list).

Also, on their Best Dressed List? — This guy

Just to put things in perspective? This is what our beautiful Kitty Kat looks like

Now we know that Harington's bum has been voted the Most Perfect Bum Of All Time according to Science (lets be honest, these days Twitter is science), so maybe the jury (Giorgio Armani and Sir Paul Smith, amongst others) feels that Harington should employ the age old formula of 'if you've got it, flaunt it'. Or maybe they were on hallucinatory substances of some sort? The kind which alter one's perception of reality and make you see something else entirely? (*cough* LSD *cough*).

We just want someone to fix this, stat.

In other news - DJ Marshmello was also on the British GQ's Worst Dressed list.

This is Marshmello...

Every single appearance of this man is the same. What sense does it make to put someone who wears a helmet on his face everyday in the worst dressed list? I mean, really? This year's list makes us question the legitimacy of GQ, because clearly, they have no clue what they're doing.

Just in case you guys forgot: Marshmello wears white overalls and a helmet with a friggin' smiley face on his face every single time.

We're just hoping that this list is a Moonlight - La La Land-esque mix-up and the British GQ actually meant to place Harington's name here

Best-dressed men:

1.1. Kit Harington

1. Matt Smith

2. A$AP Rocky

3. Jeff Goldblum

4. Harry Styles

5. Andrew Garfield

6. Skepta

7. Riz Ahmed

8. Ryan Reynolds

9. Brooklyn Beckham

10. Alessandro Michele