Kiss bassist Gene Simmons denies allegations of sexual misconduct

Los Angeles: Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has denied accusations of sexual misconduct in response to a lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe.

"Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media. For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way," Simmons tweeted, reports variety.com.

"I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence," he added.

According to the lawsuit filed by Doe on 15 December, Simmons made "several aggressive, unwanted sexual advances despite Jane Doe's active and clear discouragement".

The lawsuit states that during the interview, Simmons "reached over and grabbed Doe's hand and forcefully, placed it on his knee". Doe withdrew her hand, "feeling that this was an unwanted sexual advance", but Simmons continued to reach for it.

Simmons also allegedly made salacious comments at Doe and "flicked/struck" her throat, at which time Doe ended the interview which was taking place at a restaurant in California.

Simmons also "reached towards Doe's bottom and touched it" later.