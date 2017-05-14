Kim Kardashian opens about about Caitlyn Jenner's memoir: 'It isn't truthful'

On her first post Paris robbery appearance on TV, Kim Kardashian opened up about her life after she was robbed at gunpoint in October 2016.

She talked about how the incident changed her life. "I feel like everything in my life happens for a reason. I feel like I am a less materialistic person now," the reality TV star said on The Ellen Show.

Kim K also opened up about her stepmother Caitlyn Jenner, who has a new 'tell-all' book titled The Secrets of My Life out.The most surprising parts of Caitlyn's book about her transition involve the 'K-troop' (that's how Caitlyn has refered to the Kardashians). Caitlyn has explicitly indicated how much Kris Jenner has said she knew about then-husband Bruce's dysphoria, and indicates their marriage was one of mutual benefit.

Kim Kardashian broached this subject on The Ellen Show saying that no one was happy about the memoir. She told Ellen,"My heart breaks for my mom, you know, because I feel like she's been through so much and [Caitlyn] is promoting this book and she's saying all these things. I don't think it's necessary and I just feel like it's unfair, things aren't truthful."

Watch this space as more drama will probably unfold as the book releases.