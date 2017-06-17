Kim Kardashian faces flak for posting image with 'darkened' skin tone to advertise her makeup line

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian received backlash after she released a photo on her social media accounts to promote her new cosmetic line, KKW Beauty.
Fans took to social media to express their disappointment in the 36-year-old reality TV star for purposely making her face darker in her new make-up campaign, reported Ace Showbiz.
Kim posted the controversial photo on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. "@KKWBEAUTY Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 6.21.17 KKWBEAUTY.COM," she wrote in the caption.
#KKWBEAUTY Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 6.21.17 https://t.co/PoBZ3bhjs8pic.twitter.com/hXLa3XHuVB
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2017
Fans on Twitter were unhappy with how Kim looked in the photo. One commented on Instagram, "I just think that that's not contouring because it's a little too dark everywhere and if it's not black face it's a little too close."
Another wrote, "Why did she retouch the photo to make herself look so much darker."
"You dont have to do blackface," a fan tweeted alongside photos of Kim with her natural skin tone and her darkened skin tone.
