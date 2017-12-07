You are here:

Kim Kardashian announces new reality show Glam Masters; series starts from 28 February

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is teaming up with her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic for a new reality show Glam Masters.

The new beauty series, which has been executive produced by Kim and TV personality Diana Madison, will start on 28 February, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The show will be hosted by actress Laverne Cox and Dedivanovic will serve as a judge alongside YouTube make-up artist Kandee Johnson and fashion editor Zanna Roberts.

"So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for Glam Masters, the new beauty competition series I'm executive producing," Kim posted on Twitter on 5 December.

It's not known whether Kim will also judge or not.