Kiara Advani signs her second Telugu film, teams up with Ram Charan after Mahesh Babu

Even before the release of her maiden Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu with superstar Mahesh Babu, actress Kiara Advani has struck a jackpot. She has been paired with Ram Charan in director Boyapati Sreenu's upcoming currently untitled Telugu project, which was officially launched with a puja on Friday. The film, which will go on the floors from next month, marks the first time collaboration of Ram Charan and Boyapati. While the genre of the film is yet unknown, sources from the film's unit have hinted that it'll be an out-and-out commercial film.

Vivek Oberoi, last seen in Ajith's Vivegam, has been roped in to play the antagonist. Apparently, Boyapati loved Vivek's work in Vivegam and brought him on board to essay a pivotal role. "His role will be very different from a regular villain. Post Vivegam, Vivek was not too keen on doing negative roles but he was quite floored by Boyapati's narration and immediately came forward to accept the role," a source told Firstpost. Popular Tamil actor Prashant also plays a crucial role in the film, which will be produced by DVV Danayya and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently wrapping up Rangasthalam, a rural drama with director Sukumar. In the film, Ram Charan will be seen in a full-length rural avatar. In a dhoti-clad character, Charan went on a full veggie diet to shed weight to play his part in the film.

Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 14:06 PM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 14:06 PM