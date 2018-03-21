Khichdi season 3 to premiere on 14 April; Producer JD Majethia says IPL won't eat into show's TRPs

Fans of the cult TV comedy Khichdi have been thrilled since its revival was announced middle of last year. While production has been going on and news of exciting cameos has been surfacing, the show has finally announced its launch date, 14 April, as reported by DNA.

The show that revolves around the mad antics of the Parekh family, has been a pop culture favourite, with a popular spin-off movie also in its tow. The show runner JD Majethia has announced that the new season will air on weekends with an hour-long run time.

Speaking about a clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL), he said to DNA, “I believe that IPL will bring in a new audience for my show. Cricket and comedy can co-exist. Whenever there is a break in the match or it gets boring, people like to tune in to comedy shows. I know usually there is a drop of 10 to 15 per cent during IPL but since we are on the same network that will telecast the matches, it will work for us."

The original cast of the show, comprising Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Vandana Pathak and Anang Desai, is intact in the reboot, with an apt addition of Ratna Pathak Shah who will be reprising her mother Dina Pathak’s role of Badi Maa from the first season. Deepshikha Nagpal has joined the cast and a cameo by Renuka Shahane has also been confirmed.

Khichdi’s initial run was from 2002 to 2004. Its sequel, Instant Khichdi, aired in 2005 and 2006. Khichdi: The Movie came out in 2010.

