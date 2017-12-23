You are here:

Khichdi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai to merge for the former's upcoming season, confirms producer

IANS

Dec,23 2017 12:08 33 IST

Mumbai: The makers of Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are merging the popular shows for the upcoming season of Khichdi.

Lead cast of Khichdi (left) and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai (right). Images via Facebook

Lead cast of Khichdi (left) and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai (right). Images via Facebook

The Star Plus show will have the cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai starring alongside the Parekh family, read a statement.

"Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi both have received immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on air," JD Majethia, producer of both the shows, said in a statement.

"Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more. It will be a treat for the audience to see what happens when the mad-hatters Parekhs meet the upper middle class Maya and her family, The Sarabhais. A laughter riot for sure," he added.

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #JD Majethia #Khichdi #NowStreaming #Sarabhai vs Sarabhai #Star Plus

also see

Salman Khan to return with 10 Ka Dum: What we know of the game show's new season

Salman Khan to return with 10 Ka Dum: What we know of the game show's new season

Kadapa trailer: Ram Gopal Varma's new web series explores Rayalseema's power dynamics

Kadapa trailer: Ram Gopal Varma's new web series explores Rayalseema's power dynamics

Sumukhi Suresh on her web series Pushpavalli, and playing characters that are flawed yet real

Sumukhi Suresh on her web series Pushpavalli, and playing characters that are flawed yet real