Khichdi 3: JD Majethia reveals Deepshikha Nagpal, Renuka Shahane added as cast members

After the success of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2, producer and actor JD Majethia is ready to bring back well-loved TV show Khichdi. The comedy show, which was first aired in 2002, had a decent following among viewers and was renewed for a second season Instant Khichdi in 2005. Majetha broke the news recently, and now according to a DNA report, Deepshikha Nagpal is all set to join the cast.

“We have decided that this time Khichdi will be swadisht with many walk-in characters. That will be the highlight of this season. Even for small roles, we are talking to talented actors,” revealed JD Majethia.

Deepshikha is also excited about her role, “I had worked with JD and Aatish (Kapadia) in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and I loved my character Iccha. So, this time when Aatish called me and told me I will be playing a glamorous doctor, I was more than happy. In fact, I was unwell yesterday, but I told my doctor to give me an injection because I wanted to be a part of this serial. I even asked him why he didn’t cast me as one of the characters earlier and he said my image goes against it!” she said.

Renuka Shahane will also be seen in a cameo role in Season 3 of the show. The actress' role will be key to the plot of the show. Renuka, who is famous for her acting in shows like Kora Kaagaz and Circus, will be seen in a Hindi-language show after a considerable gap of time.

The third installment of the comedy show will bring together all the original members of the cast like Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak and JD Majethia himself.

Khichdi 3 will also feature Majethia's daughter Mishri, and writer-actor Aatish Kapadia's son Agastya; it marks the acting debut for both. Agastya Kapadia and Mishri Majethia will be playing characters named Jackie and Chakki. Balvinder Singh Suri and Sameeksha have already been roped in for Khichdi 3.